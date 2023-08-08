Slowly and gradually, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is moving towards the business end. The round of 16 clash between France and Morocco marks the end of the round of 16 stage. During the round of 16 stage, we saw eight teams prevailing as the winners out of the 16 teams to determine who deserved to qualify for the next knockout stage. However, with the 2019 FIFA World Cup winners, USA, getting eliminated at the hand of Sweden, a new team will emerge as the world champions. The round of 16 clash between USA and Sweden saw a nail-biting match as it went down to the penalties to determine the winner of the match following a goalless draw. Jamaica’s Chantelle Swaby Engages in an Entertaining Physical Jostle With Colombia’s Catalina Usme During FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 Clash (Watch Video).

The match was decided on the penalties with the help of goal line technology. Following a superb run in the 2019 edition, the USA women’s football endured their worst ever FIFA World Cup campaign in this year’s edition.

The round of 16 clash between England and Nigeria saw Nigeria suffering heartbreak. Following a resilient fight that saw Nigeria bringing the match to the penalties after a 0-0 draw in normal regulation period of time and extra time. However, it was the Lionesses who emerged victorious following a 4-2 win on penalties.

The match also saw England’s Lauren James being sent off after she stamped on Nigeria player Michelle Alozie. Her violent conduct may see her missing the remainder of the tournament if FIFA does not rescind it.

Talking about other countries, Spain cruised to a comfortable 5-1 win against Switzerland following a brace from Aitana Bonmati. With her brace, she further boosted her opportunity of bagging a Golden boot this summer. Japan, on the other hand, reached the last eight after demolishing Norway 3-1. What Happens If Teams Finishing With Same Points Cannot be Separated During FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 By Tie-Breaker Rules?.

Australia secured their place in the last eight with a 2-0 win against Denmark while 2019 runners-up Netherlands moved to the quarters with a 2-0 win over South Africa. The tournament also saw history being scripted when Colombia beat Jamaica 1-0 to qualify for the next round of knockout stage. This win also saw them reaching their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter. Lastly, France ended the round of 16 clash with a 4-0 win over the tournament’s debutants, Morocco.

Here is a list of teams who have qualified for the quarterfinal stage

Spain

Japan

Netherlands

Sweden

England

Australia

Colombia

France

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Quarterfinal Schedule:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue August 11 Spain v Netherlands 6:30 AM Wellington Regional Stadium August 11 Japan v Sweden 1.00 PM Eden Park August 12 Australia v France 12.30 PM Brisbane Stadium August 12 England v Colombia 4:00 PM Stadium Australia

As the tournament moves towards the business end, the Australian football fans are having their best time as they get to catch their favourite footballers in action. This year’s edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup witnessed the highest attendees in the FIFA Women’s world Cup history. The main spotlight for the Aussies is on their favourite team, the Matildas, as the hosts aim to enter the final of the tournament. The Matildas have never reached progressed beyond the quarterfinals and this year they will be hoping to change that. The 2019 edition of the tournament saw them making it to the round of 16.

