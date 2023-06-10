Battle Creek (US), Jun 10 (PTI) India's Pranavi Urs had her best start on the Epson Tour as she carded a 2-under 70 in the first round of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship to be Tied-11th.

Pranavi is four shots behind the leader Australia's Soo Jin Lee (66).

Another Indian, Nishtha Madan also carded 68 to be tied 11th alongside Pranavi.

Pranavi, a prolific winner on the domestic Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in India, had four birdies and two bogeys. She birdied seventh, eighth and ninth and 11th, while dropping shots on second and 14th.

The US-based Nishtha, whose sister, Astha plays in Europe, birdied sixth, 10th and 12th and her lone bogey came on 18th.

Jin Lee made her first appearance of the year. The 27-year-old made seven birdies and one bogey to turn in a round of 66 (-6) and will take a one-shot lead heading into the moving day.

Behind Lee in a share of second is Savannah Vilaubi, who has already taken home one trophy this year at Copper Rock Championship. She started her round hot with five birdies in her first 13 holes before finally making a bogey on her 14th hole. She would collect one more birdie coming in to fire a five-under 67.

Kathleen Scavo joined Vilaubi at 67 for the day.

Rounding out the rest of the top finishers are Kaleigh Telfer, Kristin Coleman, and Min-G Kim, who all were able to turn in cards of 68 (-4) and sit at T4 for the tournament.

