Australia hold the upper hand over India going into the fourth day of the World Test Championship 2023. The Pat Cummins-led side have had control over the match for a good part now and would fancy themselves to tighten their grip more on this contest with a 296-run lead at the close of play on Day 3. India, meanwhile, have bowled better in the third innings and would hope to take six wickets as early as possible in an attempt to wrap up the innings. Shardul Thakur, one out of the two half-centurions for India in their first innings, exuded confidence when he said that his team would be confident of chasing down 450 or even more than that. But for that to happen, there has to be a much better batting show, especially from the top order of the Indian team.

Rohit Sharma and co were staring down the barrel on Day 3, having been reduced to 152/6 at one stage with KS Bharat departing. However, a spirited fightback from Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) at least ensured that India went a bit closer to the massive Australian total than they were and that seemed to spark new life into their effort. The bowlers bowled with much more intensity which saw four of Australia’s batters go back into the hut. However, with Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green at the crease, Australia would back themselves to get off to a good start on Day 4 and then carry on from there.

There’s also a rain threat looming large over the day’s play, with Accuweather forecasting a yellow alert with thunderstorms. Fans would be relieved to know that should play not happen either today or on Day 5 (tomorrow) due to rain, there’s a reserve day which can be used to determine the winner.