Marrakech (Morocco), Dec 20 (PTI) Pranavi Urs, at tied-11th, led four Indians in the race for the full card on the Ladies European Tour for 2024 after four rounds of the five-day Final Stage of the Qualifying School golf tournament here on Wednesday.

Pranavi shot 74, while Neha Tripathi (73) was T-36th, Vani Kapoor (76) T-46th and Amandeep Drall (75) T-56th.

With the top-65 and ties qualifying for the fifth and final round, the other eight Indians missed the cut.

Those who missed the cut were Ridhima Dilawari (74-72-72-77) at T-88, Avani Prashanth (76-71-72-77) and Tvesa Malik (74-70-77-75) at T-88, Jasmine Shekar (75-74-75-75) at T-112, Sneha Singh (83-72-76-76) at T-144, Seher Atwal (77-73-78-81) at 146, Ananya Datar (80-79-76-79) at 148 and Durga Nittur (80-81-76-83) at 150.

After three solid rounds, Pranavi seemed to falter in the fourth round but she managed to hold on to a 74 despite two double bogeys. She had five birdies, three bogeys and two doubles in her round.

Neha had two birdies in her first four holes and two more in last three but in between she dropped four shots in her round of even par 73 at the Par-73 Al Maaden Golf Club.

The Top-20 and ties after the fifth round will earn a Category card, which will give the players most of the starts, while those between 21st and 50th and ties will get status in Category 16 with limited starts. Those in the third group, Category 19, will get even fewer starts.

Russia's Nataliya Guseva held a two-shot lead at the end of the fourth day of the Final Stage of Lalla Aicha Q-School.

The 20-year-old produced a round of 70 (-3) on day four to lead with a total of 19-under-par. South Africa's Cara Gorlei is in second place on 17-under-par after she fired a bogey-free round of 65 (-8).

Thailand's Aunchisa Utama carded a round of three-under 70 to be in third place on 15-under-par. English amateur Annabell Fuller is in fifth place on 13-under-par after firing a round of 68 (-5).

Four players sit in a tie for sixth place with France's Perrine Delacour, England's Bel Wardle, Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes and Singapore's Shannon Tan all on 11-under-par.

The cut fell at +1 with 66 players making it through to the final round which will be played at Al Maaden Golf.

