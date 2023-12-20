India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND-W vsAUS-W Cricket Match in Mumbai

Indian Women's cricket team will engage in back-to-back Test matches and this time they will play an one-off Test match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India Women haven't played consecutive Test matches since 2006 and they will happily accept the opportunity given how rare they have been able to play red-ball cricket. The recently finished one-off Test match against England, which India won in a dominant fashion was the first red ball cricket encounter they had with an International team since 2021. Now they have back to back opportunities to showcase their talent and make their mark as they take Australia in the one-off Test at Wankhede Stadium. Jemimah Rodrigues Pens Down Emotional Note After Test Debut At Hometown Mumbai In-Front of Family During IND-W vs ENG-W Match (See Post).

The last time India played Australia in Test match was back in September 2023. The match was drawn as both teams batted well in the first innings. Smriti Mandhana scored a century in the game and received good support from Deepti Sharma. In return Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner also did well. Pooja Vastrakar shined for India with the ball. India pushed for a win at the end but the match ended in a draw. They will get the opportunity to turn the fortunes around this time. Australia last played a Test match during the Women's Ashes early in the year.

India won the recently finished Test match with India by a massive 347 runs. Debutant Subha Satheesh starred for India with the bat followed by impactful knocks from captain Harmanpreet Kaur in both the innings. While Renuka Singh Thakur gave India important breakthroughs, it was Deepti Sharma who took nine wickets in the match and sealed the deal for India. The Women in Blue will look the repeat the same strategy in their clash against Australia.

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head in Testss

As per records India Women and Australia Women have played 6 times against each other in Test cricket. Australia Women have won 3 matches and 3 matches ended without any result. BCCI President Roger Binny to Head Women’s Premier League Committee.

India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test Key Players

Harmanpreet Kaur Deepti Sharma Ellyse Perry Annabel Sutherland Ashleigh Gardner

India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test Venue and Match Timing

India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The IND-W vs AUS-W match of the Australia Women's Tour of India will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can watch India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test match on Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex. The live streaming of this match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. 'Careless' Angry Fans React After Harmanpreet Kaur Gets Run Out Similarly to T20 World Cup Semifinal Dismissal During IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test 2023.

India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Likely XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shaifali Verma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque.

England Women: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy (C & Wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).