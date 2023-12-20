India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND-W vsAUS-W Cricket Match in Mumbai

India won the recently finished Test match with India by a massive 347 runs. Debutant Subha Satheesh starred for India with the bat followed by impactful knocks from captain Harmanpreet Kaur in both the innings. Australia last played a Test match during the Women's Ashes early in the year.

  • Lifestyle
    Mouni Roy Drops Sizzling Pics With Her 'Favourite Girl' Disha Patani From Their Holiday (View Post) Mouni Roy Drops Sizzling Pics With Her 'Favourite Girl' Disha Patani From Their Holiday (View Post)
  • Viral
    Stock Market Crash Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as Sensex, Nifty Tumble After Hitting All-Time High Stock Market Crash Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as Sensex, Nifty Tumble After Hitting All-Time High
  • Festivals
    PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Goa Liberation Day 2023, Says ‘We Remember Valour of All Stalwarts Who Strengthened Movement to Free Goa’ PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Goa Liberation Day 2023, Says ‘We Remember Valour of All Stalwarts Who Strengthened Movement to Free Goa’
  • Videos
    Year Ender 2023: Alia’s Met Gala Debut To Deepika’s Music Gala Glam, Best Looks Of Indian Celebs Globally Year Ender 2023: Alia’s Met Gala Debut To Deepika’s Music Gala Glam, Best Looks Of Indian Celebs Globally
    • Close
    Search

    India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND-W vsAUS-W Cricket Match in Mumbai

    India won the recently finished Test match with India by a massive 347 runs. Debutant Subha Satheesh starred for India with the bat followed by impactful knocks from captain Harmanpreet Kaur in both the innings. Australia last played a Test match during the Women's Ashes early in the year.

    Cricket Soubhagya Chatterjee| Dec 20, 2023 06:13 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND-W vsAUS-W Cricket Match in Mumbai
    India Women Cricketers in Action (Photo Credits: @6icasso/ Twitter)

    Indian Women's cricket team will engage in back-to-back Test matches and this time they will play an one-off Test match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India Women haven't played consecutive Test matches since 2006 and they will happily accept the opportunity given how rare they have been able to play red-ball cricket. The recently finished one-off Test match against England, which India won in a dominant fashion was the first red ball cricket encounter they had with an International team since 2021. Now they have back to back opportunities to showcase their talent and make their mark as they take Australia in the one-off Test at Wankhede Stadium. Jemimah Rodrigues Pens Down Emotional Note After Test Debut At Hometown Mumbai In-Front of Family During IND-W vs ENG-W Match (See Post).

    The last time India played Australia in Test match was back in September 2023. The match was drawn as both teams batted well in the first innings. Smriti Mandhana scored a century in the game and received good support from Deepti Sharma. In return Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner also did well. Pooja Vastrakar shined for India with the ball. India pushed for a win at the end but the match ended in a draw. They will get the opportunity to turn the fortunes around this time. Australia last played a Test match during the Women's Ashes early in the year.

    India won the recently finished Test match with India by a massive 347 runs. Debutant Subha Satheesh starred for India with the bat followed by impactful knocks from captain Harmanpreet Kaur in both the innings. While Renuka Singh Thakur gave India important breakthroughs, it was Deepti Sharma who took nine wickets in the match and sealed the deal for India. The Women in Blue will look the repeat the same strategy in their clash against Australia.

    India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head in Testss

    As per records India Women and Australia Women have played 6 times against each other in Test cricket. Australia Women have won 3 matches and 3 matches ended without any result. BCCI President Roger Binny to Head Women’s Premier League Committee.

    India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test Key Players

    Harmanpreet Kaur
    Deepti Sharma
    Ellyse Perry
    Annabel Sutherland
    Ashleigh Gardner

    India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test Venue and Match Timing

    India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The IND-W vs AUS-W match of the Australia Women's Tour of India will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

    India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test Live Streaming Online and Telecast

    Fans can watch India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test match on Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex. The live streaming of this match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. 'Careless' Angry Fans React After Harmanpreet Kaur Gets Run Out Similarly to T20 World Cup Semifinal Dismissal During IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test 2023.

    India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Likely XIs

    India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shaifali Verma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque.

    England Women:  Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy (C & Wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Australia Australia Women IND W vs AUS W IND-W vs AUS-W ne-Off Test 2023 H2H IND-W vs AUS-W ne-Off Test 2023 XI India India vs Australia India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

    India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND-W vsAUS-W Cricket Match in Mumbai

    India won the recently finished Test match with India by a massive 347 runs. Debutant Subha Satheesh starred for India with the bat followed by impactful knocks from captain Harmanpreet Kaur in both the innings. Australia last played a Test match during the Women's Ashes early in the year.

    Cricket Soubhagya Chatterjee| Dec 20, 2023 06:13 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND-W vsAUS-W Cricket Match in Mumbai
    India Women Cricketers in Action (Photo Credits: @6icasso/ Twitter)

    Indian Women's cricket team will engage in back-to-back Test matches and this time they will play an one-off Test match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India Women haven't played consecutive Test matches since 2006 and they will happily accept the opportunity given how rare they have been able to play red-ball cricket. The recently finished one-off Test match against England, which India won in a dominant fashion was the first red ball cricket encounter they had with an International team since 2021. Now they have back to back opportunities to showcase their talent and make their mark as they take Australia in the one-off Test at Wankhede Stadium. Jemimah Rodrigues Pens Down Emotional Note After Test Debut At Hometown Mumbai In-Front of Family During IND-W vs ENG-W Match (See Post).

    The last time India played Australia in Test match was back in September 2023. The match was drawn as both teams batted well in the first innings. Smriti Mandhana scored a century in the game and received good support from Deepti Sharma. In return Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner also did well. Pooja Vastrakar shined for India with the ball. India pushed for a win at the end but the match ended in a draw. They will get the opportunity to turn the fortunes around this time. Australia last played a Test match during the Women's Ashes early in the year.

    India won the recently finished Test match with India by a massive 347 runs. Debutant Subha Satheesh starred for India with the bat followed by impactful knocks from captain Harmanpreet Kaur in both the innings. While Renuka Singh Thakur gave India important breakthroughs, it was Deepti Sharma who took nine wickets in the match and sealed the deal for India. The Women in Blue will look the repeat the same strategy in their clash against Australia.

    India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head in Testss

    As per records India Women and Australia Women have played 6 times against each other in Test cricket. Australia Women have won 3 matches and 3 matches ended without any result. BCCI President Roger Binny to Head Women’s Premier League Committee.

    India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test Key Players

    Harmanpreet Kaur
    Deepti Sharma
    Ellyse Perry
    Annabel Sutherland
    Ashleigh Gardner

    India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test Venue and Match Timing

    India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The IND-W vs AUS-W match of the Australia Women's Tour of India will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

    India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test Live Streaming Online and Telecast

    Fans can watch India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test match on Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex. The live streaming of this match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. 'Careless' Angry Fans React After Harmanpreet Kaur Gets Run Out Similarly to T20 World Cup Semifinal Dismissal During IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test 2023.

    India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Likely XIs

    India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shaifali Verma, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque.

    England Women:  Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy (C & Wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Australia Australia Women IND W vs AUS W IND-W vs AUS-W ne-Off Test 2023 H2H IND-W vs AUS-W ne-Off Test 2023 XI India India vs Australia India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India Women India Women vs Australia Women India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Head To Head India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Likely XI India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Live Streaming India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Live Streaming Online India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Live Streaming Online in India India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Live Streaming Online in IST India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Live Telecast India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Preview
    You might also like
    Cybercrime in India: 761 Cyber Threat Detections in Country per Minute in 2023, Says Report
    News

    Cybercrime in India: 761 Cyber Threat Detections in Country per Minute in 2023, Says Report
    Smartphone Launches in January 2024: From Redmi Note 13 5G and ASUS ROG Phone 8 to OnePlus 12, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones
    Technology

    Smartphone Launches in January 2024: From Redmi Note 13 5G and ASUS ROG Phone 8 to OnePlus 12, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones
    Tags:
    Australia Australia Women IND W vs AUS W IND-W vs AUS-W ne-Off Test 2023 H2H IND-W vs AUS-W ne-Off Test 2023 XI India India vs Australia India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India Women India Women vs Australia Women India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Head To Head India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Likely XI India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Live Streaming India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Live Streaming Online India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Live Streaming Online in India India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Live Streaming Online in IST India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Live Telecast India Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Preview
    You might also like
    Cybercrime in India: 761 Cyber Threat Detections in Country per Minute in 2023, Says Report
    News

    Cybercrime in India: 761 Cyber Threat Detections in Country per Minute in 2023, Says Report
    Smartphone Launches in January 2024: From Redmi Note 13 5G and ASUS ROG Phone 8 to OnePlus 12, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones
    Technology

    Smartphone Launches in January 2024: From Redmi Note 13 5G and ASUS ROG Phone 8 to OnePlus 12, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones
    Stock Market Today: Nifty Sees Biggest Single-Day Decline Since October 26 on FII Selling, Rising COVID Cases in Kerala
    Business

    Stock Market Today: Nifty Sees Biggest Single-Day Decline Since October 26 on FII Selling, Rising COVID Cases in Kerala
    Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Go Into Tailspin After Hitting Fresh All-Time High Levels; Tank Over 1%
    Business

    Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Go Into Tailspin After Hitting Fresh All-Time High Levels; Tank Over 1%
    Stock Market Today: Nifty Sees Biggest Single-Day Decline Since October 26 on FII Selling, Rising COVID Cases in Kerala
    Business

    Stock Market Today: Nifty Sees Biggest Single-Day Decline Since October 26 on FII Selling, Rising COVID Cases in Kerala
    Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Go Into Tailspin After Hitting Fresh All-Time High Levels; Tank Over 1%
    Business

    Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Go Into Tailspin After Hitting Fresh All-Time High Levels; Tank Over 1%
    Google Trends Google Trends
    England vs West Indies
    200K+ searches
    Chelsea vs Newcastle
    50K+ searches
    NZ vs BAN
    50K+ searches
    Share Market Today
    50K+ searches
    Carabao Cup
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102e and Father-in-Law in Yavatmal’s Kalamb, Arrested" class="_6q-tv" data-testid="user-avatar" draggable="false" src="https://st1.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/arrest-4-150x150.jpg#thumbnail#150#150">
    Maharashtra
    Google Trends Google Trends
    England vs West Indies
    200K+ searches
    Chelsea vs Newcastle
    50K+ searches
    NZ vs BAN
    50K+ searches
    Share Market Today
    50K+ searches
    Carabao Cup
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma