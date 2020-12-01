London [UK], December 1 (ANI): The organisers of the Premier League on Monday confirmed that the clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United, slated for December 4, has been postponed.

Newcastle had lodged a request with the Premier League to rearrange the game following a significant increase in COVID-19 cases at the club, which resulted in Public Health England North East (PHE) advising that their training facilities remain closed.

Also Read | Three More Pakistan Players in New Zealand Test Positive for COVID-19, Count Stands at 10.

"The Premier League Board agreed, as a consequence, that the club are unable to train and adequately and safely prepare for their match on Friday. The decision has been taken in consultation with Newcastle United and Aston Villa, and following extensive consultation with PHE and Premier League medical advisors, with the health of players and staff the priority," the organisers of Premier League said in an official statement.

Under the UK government and Premier League guidelines, Newcastle had correctly notified PHE regarding a number of positive COVID-19 test results.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 Match Preview: India Look to Avoid First 'Whitewash' Against Australia in 20 Years.

PHE had also convened a meeting with Newcastle and the Premier League yesterday to assess the situation and advised the club's training ground should remain closed and no group training would be permitted between players until Friday at the earliest.

"All players and training ground staff will be re-tested this week and another meeting between the club, PHE and the Premier League will take place to assess the test results," organisers of Premier League confirmed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)