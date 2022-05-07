London [UK], May 7 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers' goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts and the other members of Bruno Lage's coaching staff are set to lead the team at Chelsea this weekend after the head coach tested positive for COVID, the Premier League club confirmed.

Although Lage is not suffering from symptoms, he will not be present at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, and will instead pass on instructions to his staff from home.

Wolves head to London looking to put things right after three straight losses in the league.

Although life on the road hasn't been fruitful in the past month, losing on trips to Newcastle United and Burnley, Wolves' record still makes for better reading away from Molineux. 26 of Wolves' 49 points have come away from home, leaving Lage's men with the seventh-best away record in the division.

Overall, Wolves have been defeated in four of their last six trips to London Premier League grounds - as many as they had in their previous 20 trips to the capital, where the old gold were previously strong.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently five points ahead of Tottenham who sit in fifth, so look set for another season in the Champions League next time out, but still have work to do if they're to be certain. (ANI)

