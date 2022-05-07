Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 54 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The SRH vs RCB clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 8, 2022 (Sunday) at 03:30 pm as the teams aim to keep pace for the play-off. Meanwhile, fans searching for SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) seem to have lost the track after a good comeback in the tournament initially. SRH have lost their last three matches and dropped down to number six on the IPL 2022 points table. Their previous match was against Delhi Capitals (DC) in which SRH lost by 21 runs while chasing a mighty total of 207 runs. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continue to linger among top teams of IPL 2022 so far. RCB won their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs adding sixth victory to their account.

SRH vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Dinesh Karthik (RCB) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. SRH vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 54.

SRH vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

SRH vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (RCB) can be our all-rounder. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

SRH vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), T. Natarajan (SRH), Josh Hazlewood (RCB),Harshal Patel (RCB), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) could form the bowling attack.

SRH vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), T. Natarajan (SRH), Josh Hazlewood (RCB),Harshal Patel (RCB), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH).

Harshal Patel (RCB) could be named as the captain of your SRH vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Nicholas Pooran (SRH) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

