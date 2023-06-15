New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The protesting wrestlers were tight-lipped about the future of their suspended stir against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom a chargesheet was filed on Thursday for stalking and sexual harassment of six women wrestlers.

The wresters had halted their protest till June 15 after being assured by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that a chargesheet will be filed against Singh by then.

The police, in its chargesheet recommended dropping of POCSO charge for lack of corroborative evidence. The minor wrestler, one of the seven complainants, had alleged Singh of sexual harassment but later withdrew her charges.

Soon after the Delhi Police filed the chargesheet in the case, the wrestlers began a discussion on their next move but did not divulge much.

"We are discussing the matter, we will let you know," Satyawart Kadian, a wrestler and husband of Sakshi Malik, said.

Vinesh Phogat, Malik and Bajrang Punia were contacted for their comments but they did not take calls.

The wrestlers had said that they were halting their protest only temporarily and their movement will continue till Singh, who is also a BJP MP, is arrested.

The wrestlers had also said that they will not compete in the Asia Games trials till they get justice.

