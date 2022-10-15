Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 15 (ANI): A day after India went down 0-3 to Morocco in the FIFA Under 17 Women's World Cup 2022 Group A tie, Head Coach Thomas Dennerby said he was reasonably satisfied with the overall performance of his side but certainly disappointed with the results so far.

"I am proud of my girls for their performance yesterday but not very happy with the result at the end. But they gave it all on the pitch," a press release from AIFF quoted Dennerby as saying.

Also Read | Babar Azam Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Pakistan Cricket Team Captain You Need To Know As He Turns 28.

"I know we are out of the tournament but still I am happy about the way my girls fought till the end. Our fitness level wasn't a problem. But we are not up to the mark technically. This is one area where we need to work harder," he pointed out.

After keeping their rivals at bay till the half time, India went down by three-second session goals against Morocco in their second World Cup encounter in front of a strong crowd at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam Added to Bangladesh Squad.

"I was trying to organise our team game for so long and have been practising to play the final and the crucial pass with accuracy. We should have scored one when Anita was in a one-on-one situation with the rival keeper in the second half," the 64-year-old said.

"Football is mainly a sport of skills and we have a little bit more to do in this area. That's the truth," he added.

Meanwhile, midfielder Shubhangi Singh, who had a good day in the office against Morocco, said, "Yes the result is disappointing but we did our best. We wanted to take every chance we could. Personally, for me, it was really a challenge to tackle and hold back Morocco attackers, but I was focused to give them a tough fight."

The result notwithstanding, the Young Tigresses displayed a fighting spirit against Morocco and dished out a strong performance at the back as well as in the middle of the field.

"Coach had a specific plan for us and we tried to follow it. We knew how to play technically but somehow the result was not in our favour. Everyone could see we played better than our last game as we did not give up," Captain Astam Oraon said after the final whistle.

"And that is exactly what coach had asked us to do - to make the best use of all the hard work we did for the last 7-8 months on the field. The penalty which was awarded against us, changed the whole game and eventually we lost," she concluded.

It is India's second loss after the 8-0 defeat to the USA and it has left them at the bottom of the group with no points. India is out of the race for the quarterfinal as only two top teams from each group progress further.

Fans will be able to witness India one last time in action against Brazil in their third group-stage game on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)