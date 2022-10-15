The captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, Babar Azam is a Pakistani International cricket team. He captains the team in all three formats and is regarded as one of the finest batsmen in modern cricket. Babar Azam is the only batsman in the world to be in the top three rankings across all three formats. He is ranked the number 01 batsman in ODIs and ranked 03 in Test and T20I. With 34 wins to his name, he is the most successful Pakistani captain in T20Is. Babar Azam Birthday: Pakistan Captain Gifted With Special Birthday Cake by Australia Skipper Aaron Finch (Watch Video)

Born in Lahore, Pakistan on October 15, 1994, Babar Azam is a top-order right-handed batsman. Along with the Pakistan national cricket team he also plays and captains the Central Punjab cricket team in domestic league matches and the PSL franchised team Karachi Kings. Apart from this, he has also played in Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, and County Cricket. Babar made his international debut in May 2015, against Zimbabwe in an ODI match. In the next year, he made his T20I and Test debut against England and West Indies respectively.

The Pakistani captain will be celebrating his 28th birthday on October 15, so let’s take a looks at some of the lesser-known facts about one of the world's top batters. Happy Birthday Babar Azam: Fans Shower Wishes on Pakistan Captain on His 28th Birthday

Babar has scored a century in all three formats of cricket and was only four runs shy to score a double century in Test.

The Pakistani captain is currently the number 1 ODI batsman as per ICC rankings.

He is the player with the most hundreds in a cricket series, he scored six centuries in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2022/23

Babar is the fastest batsman to score 3000 Twenty20 Internationals.

He also holds the record for most consecutive matches played as a captain in T20Is.

Till now Babar has scored 953 runs in the ICC World Test Championship. putting him in second place in most runs scored by a captain in a series behind Joe Root with 1175 runs.

He has scored a total of 31 half-centuries in his T20I career, putting him in third place below Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with 34 and 32 half-centuries respectively.

Babar also holds the record for second. most runs in a calendar year in T20Is, he scored a total of 939 runs in 2021

He was named in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

In 2021 he was named ICC Men’s ODI cricket of the Year, captain of the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year, and captain of the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year.

