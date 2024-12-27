New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Punjab FC (PFC) defender Pramveer Singh became the youngest player to start an Indian Super League (ISL) match as he made his debut in the Shers' 1-3 loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Thursday.

As per the ISL website, at the age of 17 years and 189 days, he beat the second player in the list by 47 days. The defender was substituted in the 83rd minute of the match for Ashish Pradhan.

The youngster had a pretty decent debut for Punjab FC as he made four interceptions, one block, one recovery and had a passing accuracy of 79%.

Earlier this season, Kerala Blasters FC's Korou Singh became the third-youngest player to start an ISL match when he was named in the starting XI against Hyderabad FC.

However, Pramveer now has the record of being the youngest in this category.

The Shers though slumped to their third-straight defeat in the league leaving them in seventh position, level on points with sixth-placed NorthEast United FC.

Pramveer will hope to get more chances in the upcoming games and thereby an opportunity to cement his place in the team as Punjab FC look to return to their early-season form as the year draws to a close.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant returned to winning ways with a 3-1 scoreline after falling behind, triumph over Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Thursday.

The Spanish defender Alberto Rodriguez scored two crucial headers to bring the visitors back into the game in the second half. Rodriguez also held his lines brilliantly after conceding early on. He clocked three interceptions and two clearances while completing 43 out of 49 attempted passes.

Both teams will now play in the new year, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant returning home to host Hyderabad FC next on January 2 whereas Punjab FC will lock horns against Kerala Blasters FC on January 5. (ANI)

