Sports News | Punjab Kings Completes Transformation of Government High School at Ranimajra Under PBKS Model School Project

New Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], April 30 (ANI): Punjab Kings marked a landmark moment in its ongoing commitment to community development with the renovation of the Government High School, Ranimajra Village in New Chandigarh on Wednesday. The school is the first to be fully transformed under the PBKS Model School Project.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the school premises and attended by Mohit Burman, Co-Owner of Punjab Kings and LC Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Punjab Kings, along with Punjab Kings officials, representatives of implementation partner Yuva Unstoppable, teachers and students of the school, and members of the Village Panchayat, said a release.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Taunts Al-Ahli Fans With ‘5 UCL’ Gesture After Al-Nassr’s Win, Video Goes Viral.

The transformation spans every corner of the school. Extensive civil repair works were carried out, including complete internal and external painting, tiling, and waterproofing to address leakage issues. A new boys' toilet block was constructed, while existing girls' and teachers' toilets were renovated alongside an inclusive toilet facility for children with special needs. The mid-day meal kitchen, student dining area, and a newly installed kitchen garden rounded out the welfare-focused upgrades.

On the academic side, the school now has a science lab, maths lab, and a listening lab, all fully equipped, as well as smart classrooms with interactive display panels and renovated indoor and outdoor sports facilities, including a badminton court and a dedicated sports centre space.

Also Read | Riyan Parag Vape Row: ‘Mothers Against Vaping’ Call for Probe into RR Captain’s Incident as Player Avoids Ban.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mohit Burman, Co-Owner of Punjab Kings, said, "When we started the PBKS Model School Project, the vision was to give children in our communities a school they are proud to walk into every day. What has been achieved at Ranimajra is a reflection of that commitment. This is just the beginning and completing our first Model School is a moment of great pride for everyone involved. We are truly grateful to Yuva Unstoppable and the local community for their support in making this a reality."

The PBKS Model School Project reflects Punjab Kings' long-term vision of contributing meaningfully to grassroots development beyond the cricket field. The transformation of the Government High School is a significant step in the franchise's ongoing efforts to support education, youth development, and community upliftment across Punjab.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)