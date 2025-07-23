New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Purani Dilli 6, the semi-finalists of the 2024 edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), are set to kick off their Season 2 campaign on August 4, against West Delhi Lions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

The second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) is set to begin on August 2. The League will commence with a grand Opening Ceremony followed by the first men's match.

Also Read | Kranti Goud Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About India Women’s National Cricket Team Bowler Who Scalped Six-Wicket Haul During IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025.

Purani Dilli 6 will play their first group stage match on August 4 against West Delhi Lions. This will be followed by matches against the New Delhi Tigers on August 6, the Outer Delhi Warriors on August 8, and the South Delhi Superstarz on August 9. Purani Dilli 6's final group stage match against Central Delhi Kings on August 26.

Akash Nangia, Owner of Purani Dilli 6, said, as quoted from a press release, "We are excited to return for Season 2 of DPL. The team is well-balanced, brimming with talent and experience. We're looking forward to putting up a strong performance and making our fans proud."

Also Read | WI vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025: Mitchell Marsh Emphasises Importance of Squad Depth After Australia's Dominant Win Over West Indies.

The Delhi Premier League has split its eight teams into two groups of four. Group B consists of West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, South Delhi Superstarz, and Purani Dilli 6. Group A includes Outer Delhi Warriors, Central Delhi Kings, New Delhi Tigers, and North Delhi Strikers.

Purani Dilli 6 had an impactful run in the 2024 edition of DPL and has assembled a strong, balanced squad for Season 2, with star players including Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Vansh Bedi, and Samarth Seth.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The top two teams will face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner earning a direct spot in the final. Meanwhile, the third- and fourth-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator, where the loser is eliminated.

The winner of the Eliminator will then take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of that match will book the remaining spot in the final, setting up a showdown with the winner of Qualifier 1. The grand final is slated to take place on August 31. A reserve day for the men's final is scheduled for 1st September.

Full squad: Rishabh Pant (marquee player), Lalit Yadav, Vansh Bedi, Dev Lakra, Aayush Singh, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Agrim Sharma, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Udhav Mohan, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Aaryan Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan, Gaurav Saroha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)