Berlin, Jun 23 (AP) All four quarterfinals at the Berlin Open were postponed because heavy rain washed out the entire Friday schedule.

The day's matches, including fourth-ranked Caroline Garcia against former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, were repeatedly delayed before organizers said on Friday evening that no play would be possible.

The postponement sets up a busy Saturday when organizers seek to make the most of drier weather to fit in the four quarterfinals and both semifinals. The final is scheduled for Sunday. AP

