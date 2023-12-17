New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators announced Shaun Tait as bowling coach days after appointing former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as their head coach.

His stint with Quetta Gladiators will mark his return to Pakistan as in February 2022, Tait took up the role of Pakistan's men's national team bowling coach. A year later former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel replaced him. He will be looking to use his previous experience to get the best out of the players.

"I'd like to thank Nadeem Omar (Quetta Gladiators owner) who trusted me with the bowling group, including Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Mohammad Amir. Some great talent there to work with alongside the great Shane Watson," Tait said in an official statement.

During his time with the Pakistan team, Tait was quite vocal in his criticism of Pakistan's pace bowlers struggling to maintain high workloads.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he had stated that there was "no way - no way - express pace bowlers can currently play all three formats consistently."

In the same interview, he praised pacer Muhammad Hasnain who will once again fall under his wing, while also pointing out his recuperating ankle injury.

"Hasnain has got the ability to bowl proper rapid, but there's no doubt [there's an air of vulnerability to him]. My input with Hasnain is purely about just using his athleticism. Getting that grunt as a fast bowler and being angry. Just running in fast and feeling good," Tait said at that time.

The announcement continues to reflect on Gladiators making an overhaul of the coaching staff. They will be keen to change their disappointing past performances which saw them miss the playoffs for four successive seasons.

During the initial phase of the PSL, Gladiators were the most consistent franchise, in the first four seasons they reached the final three times, and also lifted the title in 2019.

Season 9 of the PSL will kick off on February 8 and will be played till March 24. (ANI)

