Pakistan will be playing a two-day practice match against Victoria XI ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne. In what is believed to be a last-minute arrangement. The two-day match will be played at the Junction Oval in St. Kilda, and will not have a first-class status. Pakistan team is set to touch down in Melbourne on December 19 and will have a rest day on December 20. The Pakistan squad will open their training session to fans on Thursday, providing an opportunity for them to witness their favourite players in action as they build up their preparation for the second Test of the series. From Driving Taxi to International Cricket, Pakistan Test Cricketer Aamer Jamal Narrates his Inspiring Journey (Watch Video).

The visitors’ will then play the practice match against Victoria XI, who are yet to name their squad, on December 22 and 23 respectively. On December 24, the Pakistani players will take a break before resuming their training at the MCG on December 25, which is Christmas day.

Meanwhile, Australia’s players, post playing the first Test match in Perth, will disperse to their respective home cities for a brief break. They are expected to reconvene in Melbourne on December 22 and 23 for training sessions in preparation for the upcoming Test at the MCG. Usman Khawaja Takes Spectacular Low Catch To Dismiss Faheem Ashraf on Day 3 of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

