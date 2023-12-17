The Indian cricket team plays its first ODI game since that painful defeat against Australia in the 2023 World Cup final. The Men in Blue takes on South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg where both the teams will look to start on a positive note in the three-match series. The Proteas were themselves brilliant in the recently concluded World Cup and just like India, there too were undone by Australia. K L Rahul is a leading the visiting side which is once again experimenting, giving young cricketers a chance to shine on the big stage. South Africa versus India will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM IST. India Squad for South Africa Tour: Deepak Chahar Withdrawn Due to Family Medical Emergency; Mohammed Shami Ruled Out.

Reeza Hendricks should open the innings alongside Tony de Zorzi and marks the era of South African cricket wherein they won’t have the dependable Quinton de Kock. Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, and David Miller lead the middle-order efforts for the home side and this is where their strength lies. Keshav Maharaj should get the nod ahead of Tabraiz Shamsi in the playing eleven.

B Sai Sudarshan is all set to make his debut for India after a string of brilliant performances for the India A side. Rinku Singh did well in the T20 games and its enough to warrant him a start ahead of Sanju Samson. Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan lead the pace bowling efforts while Proteas need to play the spin twin of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav well. It will be interesting to see if K L Rahul promotes himself up the batting order to provide stability to the team.

When is India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will face South Africa in their match of the three-game ODI series on Sunday, December 17. The IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023 match will be played at New Wanderers in Johannesburg and it will start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Yaa Toh Yeh Dosti Gehri Hai, Ya Fir Yeh Photo 3D Hai’ Rinku Singh Shares Picture With Kuldeep Yadav in India’s ODI Jersey Ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa, 1st ODI 2023 Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 and will provide the live telecast of the India vs South Africa ODI series. The IND vs SA 1st ODI live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD in English. For Hindi commentary of IND vs SA 1st ODI fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. IND vs SA live telecast is available in regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. India vs South Africa live telecast is also available on DD Sports but for DD Free Dish users only, For live streaming details of IND vs SA, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2023 Match?

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series online. Fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app to watch free live streaming of the IND vs SA 1st ODI online. To watch IND vs SA live streaming on smart TV and website users will have to subscribe to the services. South Africa will feel they have the squad to get the better of India in the fifty over format. Expect the hosts to clinch a victory here.

