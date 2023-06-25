Sugou (Japan), Jun 25 (PTI) IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team rider Kavin Quintal finished inside top-10 in race 2 of round 3 of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, here on Sunday.

Starting 18th from the grid, the solo Indian team rider Quintal maintained steadiness in one of the most challenging tracks to bag a creditable eighth-place finish that earned eight points for the team.

Riding from the back with full throttle, he moved to 11th position after the first few laps.

Riding fearlessly, he crossed the chequered line with a total lap time of 20:24.717.

The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team has further solidified its position in the 2023 FIM ARRC, elevating the overall tally to an impressive 19 points.

"I am satisfied with my performance and thank Honda for their invaluable guidance and coaching, which has significantly enhanced my skills to compete against international riders," Quintal said.

"Yesterday, I was dissatisfied with my performance and thus wanted to push harder to earn points for the team.

"Today, my focus was to remain steady and attain all the opportunities at the right time in moving forward. Despite the multiple crashes on the track, I kept my cool and remained consistent to finish the race in top-10.

"Taking home the learning from this round, I shall be practising more in solidifying my positions in the upcoming round," he said.

The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team will now look forward to the fourth round of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship which will take place in Indonesia from August 11-13.

