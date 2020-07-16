Johannesburg, Jul 16 (PTI) Premier South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Chris Morris will miss the inaugural 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup, which will mark the resumption of live cricket in the country on Saturday in Centurion.

Rabada, who was set to lead the the Kingfishers, and medium pacer Sisanda Magala has pulled out due to the deaths of immediate family members.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Filmed Riding Ski Jet Without Proper License While Vacationing in Madeira, Police Launch Probe.

While 33-year-old Morris is also unavailable for the fixture at the SuperSport Park, according to 'ESPNCricinfo'.

Former South African pacer Makhaya Ntini's son, Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) have been named as the three replacements.

Also Read | Arsenal End Liverpool's Record Points Chase With 2-1 Win; Twitterati Troll New Premier League Champions for Shock Defeat (See Reactions).

In Rabada's absence, Heinrich Klaasen is set to lead the Kingfishers in 1the competition alongside AB de Villiers (Eagles) and Quinton de Kock (Kites).

The '3TCricket' competition was originally slated for June 27 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Solidarity Cup will see 24 of South Africa's top cricketers feature in three teams -- The Eagles, Kingfishers and The Kites -- playing two halves in a single match.

Updated Squads:

Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)