Munich [Germany], May 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich (68 points) the league leader of the Bundesliga is just one point above 2nd places Borussia Dortmund (67 points). Only two games are left to play in the league and it will be exciting to see who wins the title this year.

On May 13, Bayern Munich defeated Schalke 6-0 to go four points clear of Dortmund. Later on, Dortmund got a win over Monchengladbach. Borussia Dortmund won the match 5-2 and again the lead of Bayer Munich was reduced to just one point.

In the match against Schalke, Thoma Muller opened the scoring for Bayern Munich in the 21st minute. Later Joshua Kimmich scored from the penalty spot to make the score 2-0. Segre Gnabry scored a brace. Mathys Tel and Noussair Mazraoui contributed to make the score 6-0. Bayern Munich kept a clean sheet as well as they did not concede a single goal during the match.

Whereas, for Dortmund, Donyell Malen opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the match. Jude Bellingham scored from the penalty spot. Sebastien Haller scored a brace and followed up a goal from Giovanni Reyna to make the score 5-0. But Dortmund couldn't keep a clean sheet as they conceded two goals.

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga league table with 68 points. They have played 32 matches, won 20, lost four and drew eight.

Borussia Dortmund in the 2nd position in the league table have 67 points. Having played 32 matches they have won 21, lost seven and drew four.

Bayern Munich's last two fixtures are against RB Leipzig on May 20 and their final match of the season is against Koln on May 27.

Borussia Dortmund's last two matches are against Augsburg on May 21 and Mainz on May 27.

Bayern and Dortmund are in a crucial phase and they cannot afford to make a mistake. Even drawing a match could cost them a title. Winning is the only option left for both teams. (ANI)

