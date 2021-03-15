Indore, Mar 15 (PTI) Unseeded Radhapriya Goel raised her game to beat Suhana Saini 4-3 and enter the youth girls semi-finals in the UTT 82nd Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships here on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh girl, who suffered a pre-quarterfinal loss in the junior girls category at the hands of the Haryana paddler, was able to exact sweet revenge.

Radhapriya, who led 3-1, failed to control when she let Suhana claw her way back to level the score. Luckily for the UP paddler, Suhana's unforced errors at crucial junctures made her job that much easier.

Others that booked their semi-final berths included defending champion Diya Chitale, who beat Selenadeepthi Selvakumar 4-1, Anannya Basak, who defeated Taneesha Kotecha 4-3, and Yashaswini Ghorpade who accounted for second-seed and local girl, Anusha Kutumbale 4-1.

If Diya and Yashaswini did not face much of a problem in their matches, Anannya was full of it. Taneesha, also from Maharashtra and who has had a dream run, showed rare tenacity to stretch here sixth seeded opponent.

It was only in the decider that she botched up more than a bit that allowed Anannya the leeway.

The Results:

Youth Girls: Quarterfinals: Radhapriya Goel (UP) bt Suhana Saini (Har) 6-11, 11-8, 12-11, 11-5, 5-11, 7-11, 11-8, Diya Chitale (Mah) bt Selenadeepthi Selvakumar (TTTA) 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5, 12-10, Anannya Basak (Mah) bt Taneesha Kotecha (Mah) 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6, Yashaswini Ghorpade (Kar) bt Anusha Kutumbale (MP) 12-10, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-8.

Junior Girls: Quarterfinals: Swastika Ghosh (Mah) bt Anargaya Manjunath (Kar) 11-8, 11-6, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9, Lakshita Narang (Del) bt Taneesha Kotecha (Mah) 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, Suhana Saini (Har) bt Yashaswini Ghorpade (Kar) 6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8, 11-4, Nithyashree Mani (TTTA) bt Hrithika Selvakumar (TNTTA) 11-4, 11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 8-11, 10-12, 11-7. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)