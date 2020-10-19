FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC Look to Bounce Back. ()

Abu Dhabi, Oct 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings were stopped at 125 for five at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In reply, RR chased down the target in 17.3 overs.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 125/5 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 35 not out, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 28; Shreyas Gopal 1/14. Rahul Tewatia 1/18, Jofra Archer 1/20).

Rajasthan Royals: 126/3 in 17.3 overs (Jos Buttler 70 not out; Deepak Chahar 2/18, Josh Hazlehood 1/19). PTI

