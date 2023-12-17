Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI) Punjab's Ramandeep Kaur clinched the prestigious WBC India title in the light flyweight division by eking out a narrow split decision win over eight rounds against Mamta Singh from Haryana.

The Indian Boxing Council (IBC) sanctioned event showcased 10 fights including two title fights -- WBC India & WBC Middle-East at the Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday.

Top-ranked Ramandeep entered her 14th pro bout with an impressive record of 10 wins and 3 losses while Mamta boasted an undefeated streak of four wins.

Mamta faced an uphill battle, shedding weight and adjusting to a lower weight class, unlike her usual super flyweight bouts.

The technical expertise of Ramandeep, seasoned in six previous six-round contests, was evident. She showcased superior technique from the outset, skillfully maneuvering and delivering precise punches, leaving Mamta struggling to find her rhythm.

In the other Co Main event of the night, India's Sabari J seized the WBC Middle East title by triumphing over Khasshair Ghassemi from Iran via a unanimous decision.

The two-time time WBC India Champion and former WBC Australasia champion Sabari, after the fight said that he couldn't perform at his peak because he had to lose about 7 kgs in the past month and a half to make weight for this contest.

