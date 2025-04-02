Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Liam Livingstone completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

The Englishman reached this milestone during his side's IPL match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the home venue of M Chinnaswammy Stadium.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Match 15.

During the match, Livingstone came to bat with his team at 35/3. He struck 54 in 40 balls, with a four and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 135.00 and he smashed all his five sixes against Rashid Khan. His valuable partnerships with Jitesh Sharma and Tim David helped his team reach a solid total.

Since his IPL debut in 2019, Livingstone has made 1,018 runs at an average of 29.08, with a strike rate of over 161, seven fifties and the best score of 94 after 42 innings. He had earlier played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Also Read | KKR vs SRH IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

In the ongoing season so far, he has made 79 runs in three innings at an average of 39.50 and the best score of 54.

His best season was with PBKS in 2022, scoring 470 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.42 and a strike rate of over 182, with four fifties and the best score of 70.

Coming to the match, RCB was put to bat first by GT, who won the toss and opted to field. As ex-RCBian Mohammed Siraj (3/19) reduced RCB to 42/4, a 52-run stand between Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma (33 in 20 balls, with five fours and a six) and a 46-run stand for the seventh wicket between Livingstone and Tim David (32 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped RCB make 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Sai Kishore (2/22) and Prasidh Krishna (1/26) were also impressive with the ball. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)