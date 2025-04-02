Years have passed now, but Mohammed Siraj's iconic Cristiano Ronaldo-like celebration has remained the same. Just like one of football's greatest players, Ronaldo does his "Siuu" celebration after scoring a goal, India national cricket team pace bowler Mohammed Siraj does the same celebration imitating CR7, every time he scalps a wicket. The moment of Siraj's Siuu celebration when he used to play in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and now in Gujarat Titans has been captured and posted on IPL's official 'X' handle. Mohammed Siraj did the same celebration after dismissing opener Phil Salt of his ex-team RCB during the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match. Phil Salt Smashes Mohammed Siraj For Massive 105 M Six, Gets Cleaned Up Next Ball During RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj's Siuu Celebration:

