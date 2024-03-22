Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players Mohammed Siraj and Cameron Green were seen practising hard during the net session ahead of the season opener match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

The Bengaluru-based franchise shared the pictures from the net sessions on their official social media handle.

Also Read | Why is IPL 2024 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?.

"Alexa play Green Eyes," RCB wrote while sharing Green's pictures net practice.

https://x.com/RCBTweets/status/1771056430440923284?s=20

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Argentina vs El Salvador International Friendly? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Earlier in November last year, Mumbai Indians (MI) traded their all-rounder Cameron Green to the Bengaluru-based franchise

As of now. the batting allrounder appeared in 16 IPL matches and scored 452 runs with a strike rate of 160.28. Meanwhile, he has bagged 6 wickets in the T20 tournament.

On the other hand, while sharing a glimpse of Siraj from the practice session, RCB wrote, "Locked and loaded for Match Day."

The India pacer made his IPL debut in the 2017 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Following that, he has played 79 matches in which the 30-year-old picked up 78 wickets.

https://x.com/RCBTweets/status/1771046996364665268?s=20

The 17th season of the IPL will start on Friday, with defending champions Chennai set to clash with Bengaluru in the Southern derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)