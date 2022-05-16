Madrid [Spain], May 16 (ANI): Real Madrid on Monday unveiled the jersey for the 2022-23 campaign.

The kit represents a tribute to the club's history. It embraces a classic design with modern touches, in which the traditional white colour is combined with purple details on the collar and the three Adidas stripes on the shoulders.

In addition, the tribute to the club's glory is also present on the inside of the button-down collar with a logo commemorating Real Madrid's 120th anniversary.

Another feature is the white crest all over the shirt.

The new home jersey of the La Liga champions will be available for purchase from May 16. (ANI)

