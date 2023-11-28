Madrid [Spain], November 28 (ANI): Spanish footballing giants Real Madrid have opened talks with Argentine head coach Lionel Scaloni to take over as manager from the incumbent, Carlo Ancelotti, whose current contract is set to expire by the end of the current season, according to a report by Goal.

Following Argentina's 1-0 win against their arch-rivals Brazil in their last World Cup qualification match, the 45-year-old Argentine manager dropped hints about his future with La Albiceleste, which drew interest from Real, according to GOAL.

Under Scaloni's able stewardship, Argentina ended their 36-year drought for a FIFA World Cup trophy last year.

Putting an end to his disappointment of not winning major silverware with his country, skipper Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the coveted trophy in Qatar last year after inspiring his changes to a pulsating win over holders France.

Before winning the World Cup, Scaloni guided Argentina to their 15th Copa America title in 2021, beating bitter rivals Brazil 1-0.

Ancelotti also had a successful run with Los Blancos in European football. However, the Italian coach's contract will be up for renewal at the end of the current season, and, as per Goal, he is not likely to continue with the 14-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winners.

In Real's previous encounter in La Liga, Ancelotti's side defeated Cadiz 3-0, riding on Rodrygo's brace in the 14th and 64th minute of the game.

Englishman Jude Bellingham scored the third for the Los Blancos in the 74th minute to confirm all three points for the Whites.

Currently, Real are perched at the top place on the La Liga standings with 35 points, winning 11 out of their 14 matches.

They have lost just one game in La Liga so far while splitting points twice.

The 'Kings of Europe' will take on Napoli on Thursday at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid in their upcoming Champions League fixture. (ANI)

