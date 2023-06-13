Hosur (Tamil Nadu) June 13 (PTI) A record field of 35 professionals and five amateurs will compete in the eighth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2023, scheduled to begin at the Clover Greens here on June 14.

The event carries a prize purse of Rs. 12 lakh and the cut will fall after two rounds.

Clover Greens will be hosting its first Hero WPG Tour event since the seventh leg of the 2019 season of the Tour. The winner then was Gaurika Bishnoi, who is once again in the field this week.

Tvesa Malik, who will also tee up, is hoping to regain her form and get back on the Ladies European Tour. She is among the multiple winners in the field, which despite the absence of some players like Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall and Ridhima Dilawari, is very strong.

While Pranavi is playing on the Epson Tour in the US alongside two other Indian pros, Nishtha Madan and Nikita Arjun, the others are in Europe.

The depth of Indian women's golf will get another boost as the event will see no less than five players make their pro debut, of which four are Indians and the fifth is a Sri Lankan national.

Together with Vrinda Yadav, Yaalisai Verma, Snigdha Goswami and Rishika Muralidhar, Sri Lankan Taniya Balasuriya will also make her pro debut.

The field includes three of the six champions from the ongoing season. Headed by Sneha Singh, the only multiple winner in 2023, the other two are Gaurika Bishnoi and Seher Atwal.

Seher now divides her time between the Hero WPGT and the Ladies European Tour and will also feature in the Singapore Ladies Masters next month.

