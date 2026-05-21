Telangana: Techie Alleges S*xual Harassment by Co-Passenger on Guwahati-Hyderabad Flight

A 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad has alleged that she was s*xually harassed by a co-passenger during a flight from Guwahati to Hyderabad, prompting airport police to register a criminal case and launch an investigation, as reported by TOI. The incident reportedly took place onboard a domestic commercial flight earlier this week.

According to the complaint, the woman accused a male passenger seated beside her of inappropriate physical contact during the journey. Authorities said the matter came to light after the flight landed at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, where the woman approached officials and filed a complaint. ‘Filmed Female Crew Inappropriately’: IndiGo Deplanes Drunk Passenger From Flight 6E-6323 on Hyderabad–Udaipur Route (Watch Video).

Complaint Filed After Flight Landed

Police officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with s*xual harassment and outraging modesty. Investigators are currently examining statements from the complainant, airline staff and other passengers who may have witnessed the incident.

Airport authorities are also expected to review passenger details and other available evidence as part of the inquiry. Officials have not yet disclosed whether the accused passenger has been detained or formally arrested. Indian National Charged With Harassing Air Hostess and Engaging in Threatening Behaviour on Singapore Airlines Flight.

Allegations Raise Concerns Over In-Flight Safety

The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns regarding passenger safety and handling of harassment complaints during air travel. Civil aviation authorities and airlines have in recent years strengthened protocols for reporting and responding to such incidents onboard flights.

Airlines operating domestic and international services are required to assist law enforcement agencies in investigations involving complaints made by passengers during flights. Similar cases in the past have led to passengers being handed over to police immediately upon landing following complaints by fellow travellers.

Investigation Underway

Police officials said the investigation remains ongoing and further action will depend on witness accounts, available evidence and airline cooperation. The airline involved has not yet issued a detailed public statement regarding the incident.

Authorities have urged passengers facing harassment or misconduct during flights to immediately alert cabin crew members so that timely action can be initiated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).