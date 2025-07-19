New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The word regulatory has been dropped but the upcoming Sports Governance Bill is set to institutionalise a National Sports Board, appointed entirely by the central government with sweeping powers to suspend recognition of federations based on complaints or "its own motion" for violations ranging from electoral irregularities to financial misappropriation.

The bill, due to be tabled in Parliament during the monsoon session starting Monday, makes some concessions on the thorny issue of age cap of administrators by allowing those in the bracket of 70 to 75 to contest elections if the concerned international bodies do not object.

But the proposed NSB promises to create a stringent system of accountability that will significantly erode the stature of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that has been riddled with factionalism and infighting.

The NSB will comprise a chairperson and its members will be appointed by the central government from "amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing."

The Board's constituents will also be expected to possess "special knowledge or practical experience in the field of public administration, sports governance, sports law and other related fields."

The appointments would be done based on the recommendations of a search- cum-selection committee, according to the draft bill that has been finalised after extensive consultations with stake-holders and public inputs.

The selection committee would be made up of the Cabinet Secretary or Secretary Sports as chairperson, the Director General of the Sports Authority of India, two sports administrators who have each served as the President or Secretary General or Treasurer of a National Sports Body and one eminent sportsperson who is a Dronacharya, or Khel Ratna or Arjuna awardee.

As was mentioned in the draft released last year, the Board will have the power to grant recognition to National Sports Federations and even constitute ad-hoc panels to run individual sports in case an NSF is suspended.

It would also be mandated to "collaborate" with the International Sports Bodies for welfare of athletes in India and to issue guidelines to NSFs for ensuring compliance with the international standards.

All these duties have so far been the domain of the IOA, which acted as the nodal body for NSF-related matters.

The Board has been empowered to de-recognise a national body that fails to hold elections for its Executive Committee or has committed "gross irregularities in the election procedures."

In addition, failure to publish annual audited accounts or "misused, misapplied or misappropriated public funds" would also invite suspension from the NSB but it would be required to consult the concerned global body before proceeding.

The Board was vehemently opposed by the IOA at the consultation stage and was described as government interference that might invite sanctions from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

However, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asserted that the IOC has been duly consulted while drafting the document. A harmonious relationship with the IOC would be crucial to India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

National Sports Election Panel

===================

The bill also has the provision for a National Sports Election Panel consisting of retired members of the Election Commission or the State Election Commission or retired Chief Electoral Officers of the states or Deputy Election Commissioners.

NSFs would be allowed to appoint an electoral officer from the National Sports Election Panel to oversee their polls.

National Sports Tribunal

================

To ensure that sporting matters do not turn into litigation, a National Sports Tribunal has been proposed to provide "independent, speedy, effective and cost-efficient disposal of sports-related disputes."

It will comprise a chairperson and two other members. The head would be a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of a High Court.

The appointments to this would also be in the hands of the central government based on recommendations of a committee that will be headed by Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court judge recommended by the CJI.

The central government will have the power to remove its members in case of violations, including financial irregularities and actions prejudicial to "public interest".

