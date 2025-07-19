WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: The third match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 will be held between the England Champions and the Australia Champions. Great cricketers like Brett Lee, Peter Siddle, Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan, and Moeen Ali will be seen in action in the third match of the WCL 2025 season. The England Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 match will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham. 'Most Expensive Cricket Jersey' West Indies Champions Players To Wear Jersey Embellished With Real 18K Gold in WCL 2025.

The England Champions are coming into this contest after suffering a five-wicket defeat against the Pakistan Champions in the tournament's opener. The England Champions will look to bounce back in their second group stage in the WCL 2025 edition. Meanwhile, this is the first match of the Australia Champions, and they will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

England Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match England Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Saturday, July 19 Time 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is England Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The third match of the WCL 2025 will be played between the England Champions and the Australia Champions on Saturday, July 19. The England Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 match will be hosted at Edgbaston and will start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch England Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the England Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the WCL 2025 online viewing option, read below. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Pakistan Champions on Top After Beating England Champions in World Championship of Legends Opener.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of England Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 Match?

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the England Champions vs Australia Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

