Paris, Apr 3 (AP) Reims held on to win 2-1 at fourth-tier Cannes on Wednesday and set up a French Cup final against defending champion Paris Saint-Germain next month.

Reims took the lead through 19-year-old Nigeria winger Hafiz Ibrahim in the 14th minute.

Veteran midfielder Cheikh N'Doye, who is 39, equalized for Cannes early in the 52nd only for Ibrahim to set up Malta midfielder Teddy Teuma shortly after.

The final is on May 24.

PSG avoided a huge upset when it rallied from two goals down to beat second-tier Dunkerque 4-2 on Tuesday and stay on course for a record-extending 16th French Cup.

Reims won it twice during its heyday in the 1950s and last reached the final in 1977.

Although PSG is on course to repeat its domestic double from last season, Reims was the last team to stop PSG from winning in Ligue 1 when it drew 1-1 in Paris on Jan. 25. (AP) AM

