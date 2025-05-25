Southampton (England), May 25 (AP) Southampton will leave the Premier League with a new manager on board after 32-year-old Englishman Will Still was hired Sunday after spending the last three seasons in French soccer.

Still announced his departure from Lens last week after guiding the team to an eighth-placed finish in Ligue 1. He was previously at Reims.

Also Read | Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Still has signed a three-year contract with last-placed Southampton, which was one of the three teams relegated from the Premier League this season and was facing Arsenal at St Mary's on Sunday in the final round.

“I'm extremely proud and excited to have joined Southampton — there is huge potential here and we have a great opportunity to do something special,” Still said. (AP)

Also Read | PBKS vs MI IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)