London [UK], March 17 (ANI): Indian cricketer and Premier League 'India Super Fan', Riyan Parag, was on a week-long visit to the UK to experience the League's action up close.

The new captain of the Rajasthan Royals spent the week watching live Premier League action, meeting up with players and soaking in the atmosphere, before he links up with his teammates ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, according to a release.

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As the Premier League season inches towards the finishing line, eight-time Champions Manchester City are in pursuit of League leaders Arsenal.

Parag lived the dream of millions of fans as he watched City take on West Ham United live at the 62,500 capacity London Stadium. The match concluded in a 1-1 draw.

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Reflecting on his matchday experience, Parag said, "The Premier League has a massive following in India, and it's something I've followed since I was a kid. Being at the London Stadium and hearing the fans in full voice, the chants, the energy, the whole atmosphere, it was honestly incredible. The way the stadium echoes when everyone gets behind the team is something special. In India, we feel that same emotion around cricket, so you immediately connect with it. Being there in person and living the dream of millions of fans back home was a great experience."

Earlier in the week, Parag had a chance to get an up-close and personal look at West Ham United's preparation for the weekend clash, as he visited the Hammers' training ground to watch the squad in training. During this visit, Parag met West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen and the pair exchanged notes on captaincy, handling pressure at the highest level, and the similarities between preparing for crucial match days.

"As athletes, it's always interesting to see how players in other sports prepare for big games. Watching the sessions and spending some time with Jarrod, you can see the level of detail and discipline that goes into a Premier League match. We also spoke about leadership and how important it is to keep the group motivated even when results aren't going your way. That's something every team sport understands. The sports may be different, but the mindset inside a dressing room, the hunger, the belief, the environment is very similar."

Parag concluded his week with a visit to the Premier League Productions studio in London, which serves as the hub for the broadcast of the Premier League in 189 countries around the world, and got a chance to witness all the behind-the-scenes action and meet with Premier League legend and Ballon d'Or winner, Michael Owen. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)