Vinod Kannan and Nipun Aggarwal Emerge As Top Contenders for Air India CEO Post After Campbell Wilson’s Exit

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Two senior aviation executives are in the running to lead Air India as the Tata Sons-owned carrier steps up its search for a new chief executive officer following the resignation of Campbell Wilson last month. According to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, Singapore Airlines executive Vinod Kannan and Air India's commercial head Nipun Aggarwal are the frontrunners for the top job at India's second-largest airline.

The board of Tata Sons, which holds a majority stake in Air India, is currently deliberating on both names. However, no final decision has been taken, and sources indicate another candidate could still emerge as the preferred choice.

Kannan currently serves as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Singapore Airlines. He is no stranger to the Indian aviation market, having previously served as CEO of Vistara, the joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines before it was merged into Air India. An aviation veteran, Kannan joined Singapore Airlines in 2001 and has held several senior roles across the carrier over the past two decades. Air India Plans Daily Flight Cuts As ATF Prices Rise; Flights on These Routes To Be Affected.

Aggarwal joined Air India in January 2022, shortly after Tata Sons acquired the airline from the Indian government. He has been a key figure in Air India's ongoing transformation and previously played a significant role in restructuring multiple Tata Group companies between 2017 and 2022. Before joining the Tata fold, he worked in investment banking with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Tata Group Eyes Leadership Change at Air India and Air India Express Amid Turnaround Push: Report.

The search for a new CEO comes at a critical juncture for Air India. The airline is battling heavy financial losses, heightened regulatory scrutiny following a deadly crash last year, and rising operational costs triggered by the Iran conflict and Pakistan's ongoing ban on Indian carriers using its airspace.

Singapore Airlines holds approximately 25 percent stake in Air India, with Tata Sons controlling the remainder.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).