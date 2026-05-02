BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 Out: Download Scorecard at orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in

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The Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the Class 10th result 2026. Students can now check and download their BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, and bseodisha.nic.in.

How to Download BSE Odisha 10th Scorecard at bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Follow these simple steps to download the BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF from the official websites:

Visit orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, or bseodisha.nic.in

Click on the BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF link

Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth

Your BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen

Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference

How to Download BSE Odisha 10th Result at indiaresults.com

Students can also access their scorecard through indiaresults.com. Click on the BSE Odisha 10th scorecard PDF link, enter your roll number and date of birth, and download the marksheet. Odisha 10th Result 2026: Class 10 Board Exam Results To Be Declared Today at bseodisha.ac.in

How to Check BSE Odisha 10th Scorecard via UMANG App

Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store. Click on the BSE Odisha AHSC 10th scorecard link, enter your registration number and date of birth, and save your marksheet PDF.

How to Download BSE Odisha 10th Marksheet via DigiLocker

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the app. Sign in or create a new account, search for the BSE Odisha 10th marksheet PDF link, enter the required details, and download your result. Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026 To Be Declared Today at mahahsscboard.in.

How to Check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2026 via SMS

Students can check their result via SMS as well. Type OR10 and send it to 5676750 to receive the BSE Odisha 10th result directly on your mobile.

For login, students need their registration number or roll number and date of birth. For more details, visit the official websites - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources ( bseodisha.ac.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).