Sharjah, Sep 2 (PTI) Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored fifties to guide Pakistan to a commanding 193 for two against Hong Kong in a Asia Cup group league match here on Friday.
Rizwan remained unbeaten on 78 not out off 57 balls, while Zaman scored 53 off 41 balls.
Ehsan Khan (2/28) picked up two wickets for Hong Kong.
Brief Scores:
Pakistan: 193 for 2 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Fakhar Zaman 53; Ehsan Khan 2/28).
