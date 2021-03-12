Doha, March 12: Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Thursday lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open which ended his comeback campaign after undergoing two right knee surgeries last year.

Georgia's Basilashvili played aggressively throughout the encounter from the baseline to rush Federer and earn a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory. Basilashvili saved seven of 10 break points, including a match point at 4-5 in the decider, to clinch victory after one hour and 50 minutes. Roger Federer Beats Dan Evans in Qatar Open 2021 on Return From Injury After 14 Months.

Federer was attempting to reach his seventh Doha semi-final. The second seed was making his first tournament appearance since the 2020 Australian Open this week, ATP reported. Earlier, Federer made a winning return as he defeated Daniel Evans of Great Britain in the Round of 16 clashes.

Federer secured a 7-6(8), 3-6, 7-5 victory over Evans in what was the former's first match in 405 days.

"I'm happy [with] how I played today. I'm happy [with] how I did yesterday. I'm happy I [am] back on the Tour. I'm pleased I came here to Doha. So it's really, really a positive return for me. I'm really happy," ATP quoted Federer as saying.

