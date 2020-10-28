Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Senior India cricketer Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named brand ambassador of healthcare company Dr Trust.

Dr Trust manufactures monitoring devices, which help in tracking vitals like blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, respiration rate, pulse rate and others.

Rohit will be featured in a new integrated campaign for Dr Trust which will run across TV, print and online channels as well as in-store – rolling out from October 2020.

"These are quite handy and essential gadgets to have, more so in today's daily life with an increased focus on health and wellness," Rohit said in a press release.

"Rohit Sharma is a strong, celebrated man and an advocate for others – he is the perfect ambassador to talk about the importance of health and wellness and the importance self-monitoring healthcare products play in everyday life," said Aryan Goyal, CEO of Nureca Ltd which owns Dr Trust.

