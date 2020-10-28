Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 49. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 29, 2020. CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game, while KKR lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous encounter. CSK is currently at the bottom of the point table, while KKR is at the 5th position. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK under the captaincy of MS Dhoni defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last match where they chased down the target of 146 runs. CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad played a fine knock of 65 runs from 51 balls in that game. On the other hand, KKR was unable to defend the target of 150 runs against KXIP. Eoin Morgan side will have to register a win in the upcoming game or else their road for playoff qualification will become tough. CSK leads KKR in head to head record by 13-8. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be MS Dhoni (CSK).

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen and they should be Shubman Gill (KKR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) and Faf du Plessis (CSK).

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 fantasy team should be Sunil Narine (KKR) and Sam Curran (CSK).

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR), Pat Cummins (KKR) and Deepak Chahar (CSK).

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shubman Gill (KKR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), MS Dhoni (CSK), Sunil Narine (KKR), Sam Curran (CSK), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR), Pat Cummins (KKR), Deepak Chahar (CSK).

Faf du Plessis can be chosen as captain for CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 team. While Sunil Narine (KKR) can be elected as vice-captain.

