Joseph Maria Bartomeu has stepped down as the President of Barcelona and the official account of the Catalan Giants posted a tweet on social media informing the fans about the same. Maria resigned along with the entire board of Barcelona. For a while now, Lionel Messi has had issues with the board of the Catalan Giants. Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and others have slammed the Barcelona board and the players have made sure to not minced their words while criticising the board. However, the board has now resigned. Josep Maria Bartomeu Resigns as FC Barcelona President! Entire Board Steps Down.

In the statement, he said that the decision was a well-considered, calm, consensual and collective decision by my fellow directors who have accompanied him. He further wished the Barcelona board a bit of good luck for their future. "I just hope to be able to continue enjoying our Barca, but now from a distance. They shall always have my respect and my support whenever they feel they need it," he said in a statement. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

President Josep Maria Bartomeu announces the resignation of the FC Barcelona Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/Xr9pBoUzHM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2020

We won, Mr Messi. We won, you did it, Bartomeu has resigned. pic.twitter.com/LhniKQ9C6d — The Desi Barca (@TheDesiBarca) October 27, 2020

The fact that years of suffering, pain and frustration finally comes to an end and life as Barca fan gonna be flourish again JOSEP TERRORIST BARTOMEU IS NO LONGER OUR PRESIDENTpic.twitter.com/OwXUqySbSE — R. (@engineerdhir) October 28, 2020

In Barcelona, a new day has begun, it’s now Wednesday. And in case you missed the news from Tuesday... BARTOMEU IS GONE 🎉 — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) October 27, 2020

It was due to the board members of Barcelona that Messi was contemplating to move on from Catalans. He was supposed to sign a deal with Manchester City but that couldn't happen due to the clause by Barca.

