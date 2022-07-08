Southampton [UK], July 8 (ANI): After being rested for the three-match ODI series, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and some other senior players are likely to play in the five-match T20I series against West Indies.

Team India will be squaring off against the West Indies for a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series, from July 22. Currently, the Men in Blue are facing England in the multi-format series, with the last match to be played on July 17.

According to ANI sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Team India might include senior players like Rohit, Virat, and Pant in the squad, to prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Kohli, who was known for his blistering batting performances has failed to regain his form. After missing out on the home series against South Africa, the former skipper could manage to score only 31 runs in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.

Skipper Rohit had to miss out on the fifth Test against England after he had tested positive for COVID-19. He made his comeback in the first T20I against England on Thursday, where he became the first captain in cricketing history to win 13 consecutive T20Is.

In the ODI series against West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan will be leading Team India with Ravindra Jadeja as the vice-captain.

India's squad for three ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

