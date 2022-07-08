India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against England after wining the first game by 50 runs. The visitors will now be looking to take an unassailable lead as the two teams face-off in the second T20I. Team India will be further boosted by the return of senior players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, ahead of the second T20I we take a look at some match facts, head-to-head record between India and England and key players for this upcoming fixture. IND vs ENG, 1st T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: Hardik Pandya Shines As India Take 1-0 Lead.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya asserted his stamp of a match-winner with contribution both from bat and ball. Apart from half-century, Pandya picked four wickets as well. England looked ordinary with both bat and ball. The hosts will now be looking to bounce back.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

India and England have played each other a combined total of 20 times in T20Is. Out of these 20 matches, India have won 11 while England have secured nine victories.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Key Players

India would rely on skipper Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to fire. For England, the key players would be their captain Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali. Hardik Pandya Scores Maiden T20I Fifty Against England.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

An India vs England match presents many interesting player battles to watch out for. The duel between Chris Jordan and Virat Kohli would be interesting to watch. So would the another battle between Jos Buttler and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both these clashes have the impact of determining the outcome of this fixture.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs England 2nd T20I match will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on July 08, 2022 (Friday). The 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast India vs England match live on Sony Sports channels. The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I match will be live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on SonyLiv will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel/Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

ENG Likely Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2022 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).