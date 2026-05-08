Sports News | Ronaldo, Felix Fire Al-Nassr Closer to Saudi Pro League Title

Taif [Saudi Arabia], May 8 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix starred as Al-Nassr FC defeated Al-Shabab FC 4-2 in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) on Thursday, moving a step closer to clinching the league title.

Joao Felix produced a sensational performance and netted a hat-trick, while Ronaldo also found the back of the net in the high-scoring clash. Al-Shabab fought back with two goals of their own, but Al-Nassr maintained control to secure all three points.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India, 1st Test 2026.

Felix opened the scoring in the third minute before doubling the lead in the 10th minute. Ronaldo added another goal for Al-Nassr during the 75th minute, while Felix completed his hat-trick later in the match.

For Al-Shabab, the goals came through Yannick Carrasco and Abderrazak Hamdallah, but their efforts were not enough to stop the league leaders.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: LSG Stay Alive for Playoffs Spot After Win Over RCB.

With the win, Al-Nassr strengthened its position at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings with 82 points from 32 matches.

Al-Hilal are placed second with 77 points, while Al-Ahli occupy third place with 72 points. Al Qadsiah are fourth with 68 points, followed by Al-Taawoun FC in fifth place. Al-Shabab are currently placed 13th in the standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are now just one win away from clinching the Saudi Pro League title. A victory against arch-rivals Al-Hilal on May 12 at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh could seal the championship for the Riyadh-based club.

Additionally, Al Nassr and Ronaldo can also win silverware on May 16 in the Asian Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka.

"Now we have a derby match against our rival, which is a difficult encounter," Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus said, as quoted by ESPN. "We are fully aware of its importance, and we are dealing with it with complete focus as we know that small details could decide the result." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)