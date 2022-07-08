Manchester, England, Jul 8 (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's preseason tour to Thailand and Australia amid doubts over his future at the club.

United said Friday that the 37-year-old forward had been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue that prevented him from reporting back for practice this week.

Also Read | Manchester City Transfer News: Julian Alvarez To Join the Team During the Weekend.

The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United.

Ronaldo only returned to United last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.

Also Read | Spain vs Finland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast of ESP vs FIN on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India.

The tour will feature games against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. It will be new manager Erik Ten Hag's first chance to work in depth with the squad. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)