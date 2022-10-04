Indore, Oct 4 (PTI) Rilee Rossouw scored his maiden T20I century to power South Africa to a mammoth 227 for 3 against India in the third and final match here on Tuesday.

Rossouw smashed 100 not out off 48 deliveries after India skipper Rohit Sharma invited South Africa to bat.

Quinton de Kock scored a blistering half-century (68 off 43 balls).

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/34) and Deepak Chahar (1/48) picked a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 227 for 3 in 20 Overs (Rilee Rossouw 100 not out, Quinton de Kock 68; Umesh Yadav 1/34, Deepak Chahar 1/48). PTI

