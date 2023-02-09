Kozhikode, Feb 9 (PTI) RoundGlass Punjab beat Gokulam Kerala 2-1 in an ill-tempered match to join Sreenidi Deccan at the top of the I-League table here on Thursday.

Gokulam Kerala's Pawan Kumar scored an own goal in the 42nd minute to give the Punjab side the lead before Luka Majcen made it 2-0 in the 70th minute.

Farshad Noor pulled one back for Gokulam in the 74th minute.

The Kerala side could have equalised in the injury stoppage but their Spanish forward Sergio Mendigutxia wasted an easy chance. He needed just a gentle tap into the open goal after Punjab goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu had spilled a cross from left and was on the ground.

But Mendigutxia volleyed it way over the bar.

Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan now have 34 points each from 16 matches.

In another I-League match, hosts Aizawl FC defeated Rajasthan United 2-1 to move to the top half of the table.

The People's Club looked all set to lose three points at one point in time, but they suddenly woke up to hammer two goals in the last 20 minutes to pick up the victory at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

After an early goal was scored by Rajasthan United's Aidar Mambetaliev (17th), Aizawal's R Ramdinthara scored the equaliser in the 71st minute before substitute and debutant Ivan Veras headed in the winner in injury time (90+7).

Aizawl are now at sixth spot with 23 points from 15 matches.

