Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals were all out for 118 against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Batting first, RR lost wickets at regular intervals with skipper making a 20-ball 30.

For GT, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned excellent figures of 3/14 in his full quota of four overs while Noor Ahmad claiming 2/25 in his three overs.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 118 all out in 17.5 overs (Sanju Samson 30; Rashid Khan 3/14).

